WFP supports Ghana to strengthen systems for zero hunger

The World Food Programme (WFP) has echoed its commitment to Ghana in the quest to develop an industrialised-inclusive and resilient economy which impacts on zero hunger.

The agenda is to work with stakeholders for improved food systems, nutrition, social protection and emergency preparedness – all geared towards achieving and sustaining zero hunger, says Ms. Barbara Tulu Clemens, Representative and Country Director, WFP.

“Our aim is to assist and provide technical guidance to agro-processors, smallholder farmers and stakeholders in the agricultural value chain to take advantage of the opportunities inherent in the agro sector and global market for improved livelihood,” she stated.

Ms. Tulu was interacting with the media, following her working visit to the Premium Foods Limited, a WFP-assisted food processing company, at Kwaso in the Ejisu Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The visit was also to observe the export of several quantities of ‘SuperCereal’, a specialised nutritious food, for the WFP’s operations in Burkina Faso, and meant to improve the wellbeing of pregnant and nursing women, adolescent girls and children.

She was accompanied by Ms. Sara Nicholls, Minister-Counsellor and Senior Director (Development Programme) of the Canadian High Commission.

According to the WFP, the Premium Foods Limited, which was inaugurated by Ghana’s President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in 2021, has now been able to meet the stringent global food safety and quality standards to produce and export these special blended foods.

Ms. Tulu said last year, the WFP placed a pilot order of 600 metric tonnes from the Premium Foods for WFP operations in Burkina Faso, adding that the order served to test the factory’s systems, machinery, quality and all parameters, including timeliness.

A second order of 1, 200 metric tonnes, she said, had been ordered to be delivered to the landlocked country.

Mr. Tom Gambrah, Founder and Managing Director of Premium Foods, estimated that his company was expected to deliver about 10, 000 metric tonnes of ‘SuperCereal’ to Burkina Faso by the close of this year.

From 2016 to 2021, the WFP implemented an integrated nutrition-food security initiative titled ‘Enhanced Nutrition and Value Chains’ in Ghana (ENVAC), which was funded by Canada.

It aimed at encouraging the consumption of specialised nutritious foods to help improve pregnant ad nursing women, adolescent girls and children’s nutrition, provide financial and technical support to agro-processors and improve farming practices amongst smallholder farmers.

Source: GNA