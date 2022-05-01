Rocksure International will not transport bauxite by road – Director

Share this with more people!

Rocksure International has decided not to transport bauxite and alumina by road to save the country’s road network from destruction by heavy trucks.

Mr Kwesi Enyan, Executive Director of Operations, Rocksure International, announced this in Tarkwa when the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT) held a special congregation for 27 students.

He revealed that “the Ghana Integrated Aluminum Development Corporation (GIADEC), had selected Rocksure International to develop one of the three blocks, block ‘b’ of the Nyinahin-Mpasaaso bauxite resources”.

Mr Enyan said currently exploration was ongoing to confirm the block ‘b’ resources and thereafter they would partner with GIADEC to develop the Mine and construct a refinery to process the bauxite into alumina.

“A good Railway system would be needed to facilitate the transportation of the bauxite from the Mine and the alumina to the Takoradi habour for export”.

He commended the University for collaborating with the Ministry of Railways and Development for establishing the UMaT School of Railways and Infrastructure Development at Essikado in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis.

According to him, the purpose of the school was to train the needed human resources for the Railway sector and this fit well into the government’s agenda to improve the Railways system in the country, adding, “We are happy about governments commitment to develop the Railways system.”

“When l joined Rocksure International I continued my support by honouring the University’s request to sponsor the 5th UMaT Biennial International Mining and Mineral conference in 2018. I intend to do same for the 7th conference this year,” Mr Enyan announced.

He presented three quality computers to the University as they celebrate their 70th Institutional Anniversary this year.

To inspire students to pursue their Postgraduate Studies, Mr Enyan has initiated an award of GH¢4,000 for the best graduating mining engineering student for five years.

He urged the graduands to recognize and appreciate the efforts of their parents, lecturers, mentors and friends who played various roles in their studies.

Source: GNA