Nigerian man fined Gh₵600.00 for threatening a neighbour

Share this with more people!

The Ashaiman Circuit Court has sentenced Joel Efakawa to a fine of GH₵600.00 or in default 12 months imprisonment with hard labour for threatening one Hamidu Mohammed with a cutlass.

The accused was ordered to vacate the premises forthwith.

The court presided by Mr. Richard Delali Anku sentenced the accused after an own plea of guilty to the charges of offense contrary to section 75 of the criminal offenses 1960 (ACT 29).

Chief Inspector Samuel Aperweh prosecutor said complainant Hamidu Mohammed a 28-year-old, student of Ghana Institute of Journalism, Accra, stays at Katamanso in the Kpone-Katamanso Municipality whilst the convict Joel Efakawa a 26-year-old, aka Delight is a labourer and a squatter in an uncompleted building in the same vicinity.

According to the prosecution, the convict who is a Nigerian by birth also stays in one of the uncompleted five-story buildings opposite the complainant’s apartment.

According to the prosecution, the illegal occupancy of the convict in the said uncompleted building was brought to the notice of the caretaker, one Famous Amedifa.

The Prosecution said the caretaker visited the premises and asked the convict to leave the place, but the convict failed to adhere to the directive to vacate the building.

The prosecution told the court that on April 20, 2022, at about 07:00 hours the convict walked into the complainant’s burglarproof gate brandishing cutlass insisting that the complainant should open the said gate for him.

The prosecution said Mohammed became scared and sought assistance from the neighbour, who came in and disarmed him, he was later handed over to Katamansu police together with the cutlass for investigation.

After investigation, he was charged with the offense and arraigned before court.

Source: GNA