Man, 32, jailed 10 years for robbery

An Accra Circuit Court has sentenced a 32-year-old to 10 years imprisonment for robbery.

Majeed Muhammed, charged with robbery and abetment of crime, to wit: robbery, pleaded guilty and was sentenced on his own plea.

His accomplice, Mawulolo Kelvin Liwe, who was charged with abetment of crime to wit: robbery, pleaded not guilty to the offence. Liwe has been remanded into police custody to reappear on May 5, 2022.

Prosecuting Police Chief Inspector Benson Benneh told the Court presided over by Mrs Evelyn Asamoah that the complainants in this case were Police personnel stationed at Police Headquarters motorbike Patrol Unit Rover 20 and Rover 21, respectively.

The Prosecution said on April 12, 2022, at about 0130 hours, whilst complainants were on their usual patrol duties, spotted Kelvin Liwe and Mohammed in charge of a blue boxer motorbike with registration number M-18-GR 53 at Danquah circle near Osu with Mohammed being the pillion rider.

Chief Inspector Benneh said accused persons looked suspicious and were therefore confronted by the complainants.

He said an instant search conducted on Mohammed’s bag, revealed eight assorted non-functional mobile phones and two functional mobile phones (Green Tecno Camon mobile phones and Iphone6), condoms, brown empty wallet and a short machete whilst nothing was found on Kelvin Liwe.

The prosecution said Mohammed claimed ownership of all the exhibits found on him.

Chief Inspector Benneh said accused persons were handed over to the Cantonments Police for investigations.

During investigation, a call was received on the Green Techno mobile phone where the caller claimed ownership of the said phone and stated that at about 0100 hours on the same day, accused persons attacked him with a machete at Legon bus stop whilst waiting for an Uber driver and robbed him of his mobile phone.

The Prosecution said witness was invited by the Police and was able to identify the accused persons as those who attacked and robbed him whilst the accused persons also identified him as their victim whom they robbed of the tecno mobile phone.

Chief Inspector Benneh said caution statements were obtained from the accused persons in the presence of an independent witnesses.

Source: GNA