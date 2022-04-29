Brothers granted GH¢400,000.00 bail each over bank theft

Share this with more people!

An Accra Circuit Court has granted a GH¢400,000.00 bail with two sureties each to two brothers over an alleged GH¢476,450.00 bank theft.

The Court ordered that the two sureties should be justified with a landed property.

Kwadwo Berko Antwi and Kwabena Appiah Mensah Antwi have denied conspiring to steal the money from a customer’s Fidelity Bank account.

They are to make their next appearance on May 25, 2022.

Police Inspector Jonas Laweh told the Court that Mr Frank Abdulai Iddrisu is the complainant and a Financial Investigator with Fidelity Bank Ghana Limited whilst Kwadwo Berko Antwi, banker and Kwabena Appiah Mensah Antwi is a Graphic designer. They live in North Legon.

He said Kwadwo, the relationship officer at the Fidelity Bank, Ridge Branch in Accra, was appointed to manage three accounts – flip accounts, dollar account and current account- belonging to Maame Nkansah, a customer of the Bank.

The Prosecution said on March 10, 2022, Maame Nkansah reported to the Bank that a total of GH¢476,450.00 and $1,200 had been withdrawn from her accounts without her consent.

A review of the customer’s accounts showed that between the period May 7, 2020, and March 19, 2021, Kwadwo created a Fidelity Bank Mobile Application and funds transfer form with a forged signature of the complainant and then transferred a total of amount of GH¢435,400.00 from her account into another account with the name Ankusa Media belonging Antwi Kwabena Appiah Mensah.

Inspector Lawer said that Kwadwo also transferred GH¢24,000 into another account with Kwabena Appiah Mensah’s name and on March 3, 2021, Kwadwo again transferred GH¢7,050.00 to a different account name William Osei, a witness in this case.

He said that on May 25, 2021, Kwadwo respectively transferred from Maame Nkransah’s US dollar account a total amount of $1,200 into an account that belonged to Kwabena.

The Prosecution stated that a formal complaint was lodged with the Police, leading to the arrest of the accused persons. Police later discovered that Kwabena and Kwadwo were brothers.

He said Kwadwo operated two Fidelity Bank accounts with Kwabena as the sole signatory to the accounts, adding that Kwabena was to withdraw monies paid into the two accounts as stated above and repaid it into Kwadwo’s personal account or sometimes paid the monies into his Momo account.

This, Prosecution said, was to cover up Kwadwo’s underhand dealings as staff of the bank.

During investigation, the Police found out that Kwadwo used the monies he stole from the customer’s accounts to pay off his personal debt, bought two iPhones for himself and his wife and then used the rest of the amount to complete his house at Agbogba, the Court heard.

Prosecution said on March 3 and 22, 2022, the accused persons refunded a total of GH¢180,000 to the police and same kept as exhibit.

Source: GNA