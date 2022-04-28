Porter jailed 30 days for stealing

Share this with more people!

A Sunyani District Magistrate Court on Tuesday convicted and sentenced one Kwadwo Adam, a 30-year-old porter to 30 days imprisonment in hard labur for stealing an Apsonic motorbike at Antwikrom, a farming community in the Sunyani Municipality.

The Court presided by Mr. Eric Danine gave the investigator time to investigate whether Adam had a criminal record, but it was proven that he had none.

Consequently, the Court handed him the 30-day jail term as the motorbike was retrieved in good condition per the examination by the court and gave it back to Mr. Dong Martin Gamba, owner and complainant.

It would be recalled that the Sunyani District Magistrate’ on Tuesday, April 05 this year convicted and remanded into prison custody Adam who had pleaded guilty to the offence to reappear on Tuesday, April 26 for sentencing.

Police Sergeant Clement Adongo, prosecuting, told the Court the convict on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 borrowed the motorbike with registration number M-20BA-2657 to buy something in town.

The prosecution said the convict did not return the motorbike worth GHC4,200.00 as promised and so the complainant and his colleagues started searching for the convict but it was to no avail.

Gamba, therefore reported the matter to the Police at Atronie, near Antwikrom and information was sent to Goaso, Mim and other stations in the Asunafo North Municipality of the Ahafo Region in that regard, he added.

The prosecution stated on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, the convict was arrested at Goaso, adding that, upon interrogation, he told the Police that he sold the motorbike to a man at Ayomso where it was subsequently retrieved.

Source: GNA