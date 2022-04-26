Police arrests two persons in connection with Zakoli killing

Share this with more people!

The Northern Regional Police Command has picked up two persons in connection with the recent killing of eight Fulani herdsmen at Zakoli.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Mr Bernard Baba Ananga, Northern Regional Crime Officer, who announced this in Tamale on Monday, said they were a 27-year-old man, and a 31-year-old woman

He did not mention their names.

He said the Police in the region were also pursuing five other people, who were closely linked to the killing.

He urged members of the Zakoli community to remain calm as the Police worked to apprehend the perpetrators.

On Wednesday, April 13, some unknown persons besieged Zakoli, a nomadic settler community in the Yendi Municipality of the Northern Region, and killed eight members of the community.

Four other members of the community sustained gunshot injuries.

A number of thatch-roofed houses, food crops and motorbikes were also destroyed during the attack.

It is not clear what triggered the attacks but the Ghana News Agency gathered that it could be a retaliation of an earlier robbery attack on a teacher at Zagbang on the Yendi – Zabzugu Road, which led to his death.

Source: GNA