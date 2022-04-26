Court convicts two for stealing

Share this with more people!

The Tema District Court has sentenced Joseph Agbodzi, 45-year-old, track pusher; and Amos Lartey, 36-year-old, labourer to a day’s imprisonment each for stealing scows worth GH¢4,560.00 belonging to Pioneer Food Cannery at the Tema Fishing Harbour.

Additionally, the two were fined GH¢720.00 each or in default served six months each in prison as well as made to sign a bond to be of good behaviour for 12 months.

The court presided over by Mr Festus Fovi Nukunu, convicted the two based on their own plea of guilty.

The court further ordered the convicts to return the scows to the owner.

The prosecution said led by Chief Inspector Beatrice Ayeh, said on April 2022, Agbodzi, stole the scows from the yard of the Fishing Harbour.

She said Agbodzi, broke the scows into pieces and was supported by Lartey to sell them.

According to the prosecution, the two were arrested for selling them and upon subsequent investigations Agbodzi was charged with stealing while Lartey was charged with abetment of crime namely stealing.

Source: GNA