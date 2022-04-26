Bullion van robbery: Accused persons on probation – Prosecution

Share this with more people!

The Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sylvester Asare, the one prosecuting the four policemen accused of taking part in the bullion van robbery that claimed the life of another policeman, says the suspects were on probation.

He said General Constables Yaro Afisu Ibrahim, Albert Ofosu, alias Cypher, Richard Boadu alias Osor, Rabiu Jambedu and Razak Alhassan, alias civilian had not served their 18-month probation period so had nothing to lose if they did not go back to work.

This was in response to their defense counsel’s plea for bail for them to return to work.

“They are unconfirmed constables, they are on probation and have nothing to lose in the police service, not pensionable officers, all are on probation,” DSP said this in objecting to their bail.

The prosecution said the Court should, therefore, consider the type of offence, its severity, and the punishment it should attract before granting bail.

The defense counsel prayed that bail should not be used to punish the accused persons when they had not been proven guilty.

The Court denied the four accused persons bail for the second time and asked that they reported on May 17, 2022.

The prosecution told the Court presided over by Mrs Patricia Amponsah that four of the accused persons were Police Officers, and Alhassan, a scrap dealer.

The prosecution said in the year 2021, the Ghana Police Service Administration recorded series of street robberies as well as attacks on bullion vans.

It said the Service mounted surveillance on the suspected robbers undertaking the unlawful activities within the capital.

The prosecution said on February 22, 2022, the Police received a report of an attack-on a bullion van with a Registration number GN 424 -14 at North Kaneshie, a suburb of Accra.

It said upon receipt of the complaint police commenced investigation into the alleged robbery.

The prosecution said the police investigations led to the arrest of Constable Reindolph Gyimah Ansah alias Pablo and Lance Corporal Stephen Nyame (both deceased), who admitted the offense during investigation.

It said further investigations led to the arrest of the other accused persons.

The prosecution said during interrogation the deceased officers admitted being part of the failed robbery attack on the bullion van and mentioned the accused persons and others at large as their accomplices.

It said preliminary investigation had disclosed that the accused persons were friends and recruited mates at the Police Training School.

The prosecution said coincidentally, the accused persons, including the deceased officers after their basic training were sent to the National SWAT Unit, Police Headquarters.

It said the accused persons, when posted to the National SWAT Unit underwent various tactical and specialised weapon training to equip them for the Unit, which included escort and protection of bullion vans.

The prosecution said further investigation had it that in February 2022, the accused persons, including the deceased policemen and those at large agreed to attack and rob a bullion van with registration number GN 424 -14.

It said that pursuant to their agreement, the accused persons on February 22, 2021, unsuccessfully attacked the bullion van with registration number GN 424 -14 at North Kaneshie Industrial Area.

It said the accused persons armed with AK 47 assault rifles and in their quest to rob the occupant of the van, fired several shots in the bulletproof bullion van belonging to the Mon-Tran Ghana Limited.

The prosecution said further investigations also had it that, the accused persons used two Royal motor bikes during the attack.

It said it had been established that General Constable Jambedu and one other at large were those who rode the two Royal motor bikes on that day.

However, the strikers who sat behind the riders and did the firing during the robbery attack were General Constables Ofosu and Ibrahim.

The prosecution said preliminary investigations had revealed that General Constable Boadu’s role during the operation was to use another motorbike perambulated around the scene to monitor or spy to ensure the scene was cleared for his accomplices to strike.

The prosecution said although the accused persons had admitted some and denied some of the robberies that occurred during the period of February 2021 to February 2022, there were enough evidence to the effect that the accused persons together with their accomplices had agreed to attack and rob the Bullion Van.

It said investigations continued as strenuous efforts were being made to apprehend the other accomplices.

Source: GNA