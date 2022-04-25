Malaria is not a “normal disease”

Share this with more people!

Dr Keziah Malm, the Programme Manager, National Malaria Control Programme, has cautioned Ghanaians against treating malaria as a “normal disease,” because it still kills.

She, therefore, emphasised the need for all to use the preventive tools available to eliminate the disease in the country.

The preventive tools include indoor residual spraying, sleeping under insecticide treated bednet, getting rid of stagnant water.

Dr Malm gave the advice during a health walk organised by the National Malaria Control Programme (NMCP) in collaboration with the Ghana Health Service to commemorate the 2022 World Malaria Day, which falls on April 25 every year.

She stated that though Ghana had made strides in reducing malaria deaths from 599 in 2017 to 275 in 2022, more needed to be done to bring the number to zero.

The Programme Manager said the need for increased investment and commitment from the Government, public and the private sector was critical to revitalise the progress against malaria and other health challenges.

The exercise, which started at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, went through James Town, Ussher Forte, Bank of Ghana, Makola, and ended at the premises of the NMCP.

Participants carried placards some of, which read, “Invest in the Future Defeat Malaria,” and “Many Lives Can be Saved by Preventing Malaria,” “Treating Early,” “Visit the nearest health facility when unwell,” “Yes, let’s do it Together,” and “We can end malaria.”

Dr Dacosta Aboagye, the Director of Health Promotion, commended the various partners for the support to eliminate malaria in the country.

He said malaria remained a significant public health concern in Ghana and asked for the support of all to achieve total elimination.

Oheneyere Gifty Anti, the National Malaria Advocate, encouraged participants of the health walk to in their own small ways send the message across to completely eliminate the disease from the country.

She said achieving zero malaria by 2030 was possible but could only be achieved if everyone played their part.

The National Malaria Advocate urged Ghanaians to always ensure they tested for malaria before taking medications, adding that that was important because not every fever ended up as malaria.

“When you finally test positive for malaria please ensure to finish the course for effective treatment,” Oheneyere added.

Some partners at event were: Shalina Pharmacologicals Limited, USAID Vector Link, and US President’s Malaria Initiative (PMI).

The 2022 World Malaria Day will be celebrated in Hohoe in the Volta Region on the theme, “Advanced Equity, Build Resilience, End Malaria.”

The Day is celebrated annually to recognise global efforts to control malaria. It also seeks to increase public awareness on the need to fight against the disease.

Source: GNA