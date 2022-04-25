Ghana’s Rugby team thrash Senegal 10-0 to book semifinal slot in the Challenge Cup

Share this with more people!

The National Rugby team of Ghana, the Eagles have qualified to the semi-finals of the ongoing Challenge Cup of the Africa Rugby Sevens competition in Uganda after beating Senegal 10-0 at the Kyadondo Rugby grounds.

The Eagles were eliminated by Namibia in the main Africa Rugby Sevens Competition, which gave them the opportunity to participate in the Challenge Cup, a competition for the teams that could not make it to the next stage of the qualifiers.

The team, who have been on top form since the start of the tournament, really put up an extraordinary performance this time round as they beat their West African counterparts.

The Ghana Rugby team took charge of the game in the open half, frequently popping up in midfield with their offloading and evasive footwork till the first half came to an end in a 5-0 win in their favour.

The Second Half even got better as the Senegalese team were trying to break the Wall of the Eagles, but the wall held firm giving them no space in between.

It was a solid moment for both sides as they forced themselves to keep fit in the rain with the slippery pitch, preventing them from making good use of some crucial chances.

The Ghana team ended the game in a perfect 10-0 victory over the Senegalese side as they prepare for their semi final match ahead of them.

The team sent Burundi packing in the Round two of the competition before beating Senegal in the quarter finals of the competition.

Source: GNA