STN Ghana to hold workshop on ethics and critical thinking for business growth

The Stanford Seed Transformation Network (STN) Ghana is set to host its maiden workshop on Ethics and Critical thinking as part of its Entrepreneurs Learning Series on Thursday, April 28, 2022.

The Entrepreneurs Learning Series is to provide a platform for business leaders, entrepreneurs, and management staff of companies to learn more about subject areas impacting the work environment.

The workshop is on the theme: “Influencing teams through ethics and critical thinking.”

A statement issued in Accra by the Network said the workshop would focus on enhancing the ethical consciousness and critical thinking capacity of business leaders, entrepreneurs, and management staff.

It said the speakers for the workshop have extensive knowledge and exposure in building businesses and grooming teams for growth.

The speakers would be Nana Dr. Michael Agyekum Addo, Chief Executive Officer of Mikaddo Holdings, Mr Sammy Appenteng, Managing Director of Joissam Limited, Mr Kweku Asmah, CEO of The Automation Group Ghana, Professor Samuel Kwaku Bonsu, Rector of GIMPA and Professor Angela Ofori-Atta, a Clinical Psychologist.

The statement said these speakers would share their experiences and practical insights on ways to adhere to ethical standards to transform business for growth.

It said recognising the role of mindset in organisational transformation, Professor Angela Ofori-Atta will deliver on ways in which the minds of business teams could be excellently positioned to solve various challenges to promote growth.

The workshop is open to members of the Network, entrepreneurs, business leaders and management staff, the media, and the entire business community.

Mrs Linda Yaa Ampah, President of the Network called on the wider business community to take advantage of the programme to transform their organisations.

She expressed confidently that through the workshop, participants would understand why ethics and critical thinking have become a key part of business practices in the ever-changing world due to the diverse nature of the workforce.

She explained that the theme for the workshop was very critical because ethics and critical thinking were issues that have become topical in business due to their impact on sustainable business growth.

“We are therefore seeking to use this workshop to facilitate the sharing of knowledge, information and experience among stakeholders in business to embrace ethics and critical thinking,” she added.

She said continuous learning had been critical in the development of the Network, setting the tone for sustainable growth.

Participants from the business community in Ghana will get the opportunity to personally engage with the network of businesses who have successfully completed the Stanford Seed Transformation Program and applied for the next cohort.

Source: GNA