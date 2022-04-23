Sissala West NPP demands for justice for attack on party executives

Share this with more people!

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Executives of the Sissala West Constituency have called on the security agencies to ensure that the Nasara Coordinator for the constituency, and others who were attacked on Monday night receive justice.

According to the party, Mr Iddrisu Walaika Kinshasha, the victim, was allegedly attacked at Gwollu, by some members of the party in the constituency at the orders of one Mr Limann Majeed, a Sisaala West Constituency Chairman aspirant of the party.

Mr Abdul-Rauf Zini, the Sissala West Constituency Secretary of the NPP, made the call at a press conference at Gwollu.

Mr Iddrisu, who is also a Nasara Coordinator aspirant for the constituency, was attacked and had his arm and legs inflicted with cutlass wounds, and was currently receiving treatment at the Upper West Regional Hospital

He said though the Sissala West District Police Command had arrested two people in connection with the incident, some other people who could be identified in a video in which the victim was assaulted still moved about freely, describing the arrest as “face saving measure.”

“Walaika Iddrisu has fundamental human rights, which must always, be respected no matter the circumstances or the crime. The crime committed on this innocent man is certainly abuse of power and desperation to lead,” Mr Zini asserted.

He also indicated that the Fatchu Chief and his elders and some leaders of the NPP including the Nasara Coordinator were held hostage by some thugs, with some of them being assaulted while the party’s constituency chairman’s vehicle and ten motorbikes were destroyed in the process.

The party executives accused the Upper West Regional Minister, Dr Hafiz Bin Salih, the Upper West Regional Chairman of the NPP, Mr S. B. Kangberee and a former District Chief Executive of the Sissala West District, Mr Mohammed Zackaria Bakor as being complicit in the heinous attacks on some NPP party faithful in the constituency.

Mr Zini said: “Dr Hafiz Bin Salih said that he has over 600 security personnel under his control, and he can deploy them to any constituency of his choice and interest. This is a very good example of an abuse of power.

Majeed does all these things because he has indicated that he has the regional minister and regional chairman in his pockets, hence, his boys should feel free to brutalise anybody and nothing will happen,” Mr Zini said.

