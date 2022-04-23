Ghana Coalition of NGOs in Malaria calls for dedicated fund

The Ghana Coalition of NGOs in Malaria has called the Government to establish a dedicated funding mechanism to address Malaria, TB, HIV and Aids as well as COVID-19 related treatments.

Mr Jonathan Tetteh-Kwao, the National Lead of the Coalition mad the call at a Press Conference to herald this year’s World Malaria Day in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region and stressed the need for massive injection of capital to the fight against the disease.

According to him, the situation did not only affected productivity but also increased the death toll in the country and thus affected the human resource base.

“Malaria elimination in Ghana is predicted to cost USD 961 million by 2029 exposing the funding gap in the state system”.

Meanwhile, the coalition also needed about five million dollars to implement its strategic plan between 2021and 2025 to help reach the malaria elimination drive by 2030.

In Ghana, malaria contributes about 5,733.013 in 2021 to Outpatient cases and increased hospital admissions to 391,052 in the same year.

He said the Western Region had the highest disease burden of malaria.

He said the global Malaria Strategy sought 90 percent reduction in Malaria incidence and mortality by 2030.

Mr Tetteh-Kwao noted the need to harness data, develop robust transformative tools, increase country ownership, build stronger health systems, and increase surveillance.

He stressed the need for all to support the fight especially through community focus approaches to ending the malaria burden.

Source: GNA