Mustapha Ussif directs NSA to submit full report on national stadia for renovation 

11 mins ago Sports Leave a comment

Mustapha Ussif

Mr. Mustapha Ussif Minister of Youth and Sports, has directed the Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Professor Peter Twumasi to submit a full report on the state of national stadia in a bid to get them in shape to host international matches.

This decision was taken following reports from the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to withdraw the Baba Yara Stadium from hosting category “A” matches.

According to Mr. Ussif’s Personal Assistant, Jamaludeen Abdullah, the Ministry of Youth and Sports was ready to begin works to renovate all national stadia in the country to be able to host international matches.

Mr. Abdullah said, “The Minister has directed the NSA Boss to present to him a full report on the state of our national stadiums in order for him to begin action to get them in shape and fit to host all international games”.

The four national stadia likely to be renovated are the Accra Sports Stadium, Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Cape Coast Sports Stadium and the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium.

Source: GNA

