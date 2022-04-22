GHS launches second special COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Share this with more people!

The Ghana Health Service has launched a second special COVID-19 vaccination campaign to whip up the public interest in taking the vaccines.

The campaign, which started on April 21 will end on Monday April 25 using strategic approaches including outreach points at hard-to-reach areas and mobile clinics at vantage points throughout the country.

Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, Director-General, GHS indicated that the key objective of the special campaign was to escalate approaches to reach out to over two million people by the end of the campaign.

He said Ghana had targeted to vaccinate about 20 million people by close of June 2022 to achieve a herd immunity as a country.

About 6,000 health vaccination teams have been deployed throughout the country to undertake the special campaign exercise.

Dr Kuma-Aboagye reiterated that all the five covid-19 vaccines approved by the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) have proven to be effective against complications and fatalities from the disease.

“The vaccination has been a potent tool in fighting the COVID-19 and that has resulted in the easing of the restrictions, however, we are not out of the woods yet,” the Direction-General noted.

He urged the public especially those who have not received any of the vaccines to do so in their own interest and that of the country.

Dr Winfred Ofosu, Eastern Regional Director of Health, said studies of other pandemics have shown that “there were periods of remission where the disease goes down and resurfaces aggressively,” and warned that there was the risk of the disease resurfacing.

“That is why we must not relax on our collective efforts in ensuring that each and every one within the eligibility bracket takes the vaccine alongside observing the Protocols where necessary.”

From January of this year, the Eastern Region has not recorded any case and has no active cases in any of the health facility across region.

He added his voice on the need to use this period to do the needful by vaccinating to ensure herd immunity should the disease resurfaced.

Source: GNA