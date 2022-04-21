Home / Sports / NSA debunks report on CAFs withdrawal of Baba Yara Sports Stadium

NSA debunks report on CAFs withdrawal of Baba Yara Sports Stadium

38 mins ago

Professor Peter Twumasi, the Director-General of the National Sport Authority (NSA) has rejected reports that, the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) has banned the Baba Yara Sports Stadium from hosting senior category “A” matches.

A report from the Ghana Football Association (GFA) yesterday said the stadium has been disapproved by CAF due to its poor standard to host matches.

Prof. Twumasi clarified on his facebook wall saying, “The National Sports Authority (NSA) wishes to debunk reports going around that its stadia have been rejected by CAF after visits”.

According to the statement, NSA was waiting on the GFA’s request as to which stadia they would use for their CAF matches.

“NSA is waiting on GFA’s request as to which stadia they intend to use for their CAF matches. Such communication has not been received yet and therefore no CAF inspection conducted in our facilities recently for CAF matches this season,” he clarified.

It further gave details on the use of the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in the just ended World Cup qualifiers stating that the stadium was approved by CAF for just a single match after which CAF was to invite Ghana for a thorough assessment and eventual certification.

Source: GNA

