Kaaiemabong is not a pharmacist – Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana

The Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana (PSGH) says one Mr Reagan Kaaiemabong, who is in court over the possession of firearm without authority and threatening to kill, is not a pharmacist.

The PSGH said it had taken notice of a news report about the arrest and prosecution of Mr. Kaaiemabong who was referred to as a pharmacist in the publication and said it had no member by that name.

An Accra Circuit Court had granted a GH¢100,000 bail with two sureties to Kaaiemabong, who allegedly also posed as a medical doctor at the Police Hospital.

The Pharmaceutical Society, in a statement signed by its Executive Secretary, Dr Dennis Sena Awitty, said “the PSGH wants to bring to the attention of all media houses and the general public that the said Kaaiemabong is not a pharmacist.”

It said the PSGH was the registered and recognised professional association of all pharmacists practicing in Ghana and that the use of the title “pharmacist” was regulated by law in Ghana and globally.

It said for anyone to be certified and licensed as a pharmacist, the person had to complete the required training in an approved tertiary institution and obtain the minimum registrable qualification (now 6-year Doctor of Pharmacy Degree).

The PSGH further stated that apart from the other requirements “the person must also pass the Ghana Pharmacy Professional Qualifying Examination (GPPQE) and complete the mandatory one-year housemanship at assigned healthcare facilities,” and stressed that Kaaiemabong was not a pharmacist.

It, therefore, called on the media to refrain from referring to him as a pharmacist.

Source: GNA