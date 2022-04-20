Pharmacist on GH¢100,000.00 bail for impersonation

Share this with more people!

An Accra Circuit Court has granted a GH¢100,000.00 bail with two sureties to a pharmacist who allegedly posed as a medical doctor at the Police Hospital.

Reagan Kaaiemabong is also facing two other charges – possession of firearm without authority and threatening to kill two persons at the 2M Express Transport yard at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle.

He has denied all the charges.

The Court, presided over by Mrs Rosemond Baah Torsu, ordered him to return to court on May 17, 2022.

Police Inspector Jonas Larweh told the Court that Mr Suleiman Abdulai, a security man and Richard Annor, a driver, both of the 2M Transport were the complainants in the case.

He said on February 18, 2022, at about 23:30 hours, Kaaiemabong, the accused person, who was driving, parked his car at the transport yard and “started urinating in the yard.”

Inspector Larweh said Mr Abdulai approached him and an argument ensued between the two where the accused person pulled a Brunei pistol at him and threatened his life.

He said that attracted Mr Annor to the scene and the accused person allegedly pulled a gun at him, too.

The Prosecution said a Police Patrol team was called leading to his arrest.

It said Kaaiemabong told the team he was a doctor with the Police Hospital, but investigations revealed that he was a pharmacist intern with the facility between October 2015 and June 2016 and had since not worked with the Hospital.

Source: GNA