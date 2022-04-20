No violent crimes recorded during Easter – Police

Share this with more people!

The police say they did not recorded any violent crimes during the Easter celebrations.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency on Tuesday, Divisional Commanders of the Police Service, attributed the development to proactive leadership, increased police visibility within crime hotspots, frequent targeted swoops, and cooperation from citizens.

Chief Superintendent Martin Appiah, Tesano Divisional Commander, said his Division increased personnel at patrol bases, which improved police response to distress calls.

He said increased police visibility deterred criminals from carrying out their operations, thereby reducing criminal activities.

The Divisional Commander said personnel were also deployed to various crime prone areas to carry out frequent targeted swoops.

“The frequent targeted swoops made life uncomfortable for them. The more their activities were thwarted, the more we cleaned the communities from evil doers,” he stated.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Faakye Kumi, Divisional Commander, Kaneshie, said personnel were made to patrol various churches to protect lives and property.

He said the personnel were also tasked to ensure the free flow of traffic at these church gatherings.

ACP Kumi lauded citizens for their continuous cooperation and assistance towards combating crime in communities.

He urged them to be always alert and report any suspicious activities to the Police and assured the public that Police would deepen crime check.

The Divisional Commander encouraged citizens to make good use of the Police emergency lines “191” and “18555” to lodge complaints on any criminal activities they noticed.

Easter is the celebration of the resurrection of Jesus from the tomb on the third day after his crucifixion. It is the fulfilled prophecy of the Messiah who would be persecuted, die, and rise on the third day, according to Isaiah 53.

Easter follows a period of fasting called Lent, in which many churches set aside time for repentance and remembrance. Lent begins on Ash Wednesday and ends on Good Friday, the day of Jesus’ crucifixion.

The 40-day period was established by Pope Gregory 1 using the 40-day pattern of Israel, Moses, Elijah, and Jesus’ time in the wilderness.

The week leading up to Easter is called The Holy Week, or “Passion Week”, and includes Palm Sunday (the day Jesus entered Jerusalem and was celebrated), Maundy Thursday (the “Last Supper” where Jesus met with his disciples to observe Passover), and Good Friday (when Jesus would be crucified on the cross).

