Chiefs, queens must work in the interest of their people – Togbe Afede XIV

Togbe Afede XIV, Agbogbomefia of Asogli State, has said it was paramount for chiefs and queens to work in the interest of the people for accelerated development.

He emphasised that the role of chiefs and queens in enhancing societal development was crucial and cannot be underestimated, hence they must be given the needed support in their work.

Togbe Afede was speaking at the installation and outdooring of 10 new chiefs, queens and linguists of Ho, in the Volta region.

They are: Togbe Dzomatsi II, Togbe Awude II, and Togbe Kludzehe IV, Tsiami francisca Darbi, from Horluviefe Clan.

The rest are: Togbe Adu – Bobi IV, Mama Adu- Bobi III, Tsiami Dzadey, and Nyornu Tsiami Manyra, from Bake Clan and Togbe Wuor IV and Mama Wuor IV from Gbloefe Clan.

They were installed and outdoored after nine days of confinement.

Togbe Afede said, the various positions became vacant for some years and that was negatively affecting development in those areas, necessitating the need to look for qualified people to occupy them.

He congratulated the news chiefs, queens and linguists for accepting to occupy the various positions as well as their families for releasing them to serve their people.

Togbe Afede who is also the Paramount of Asogli State, assured them of his maximum support in the discharge of their duties, saying he was ready to work with each one of them for the progress of the Asogli State.

The paramount Chief charged them to strictly adhere to the protocols of royal conduct, respect their subjects and work with absolute humility so they would succeed in their reign.

The Agbogbomefia asked the chiefs and queens to exhibit a high level of truthfulness in carrying out their responsibilities, noting that truthfulness was one key element for the progress and success of every society.

Togbe Afede said though they ascended the various positions in this challenging time, they must show true leadership by working hard to ensure that their communities did not languish behind the rest of progressive society.

He called on the citizens of Asogli State to accord them the needed respect and rally behind them so they could execute their duties effectively and bring development to their various jurisdictions.

He asked the people to cherish peace, unity and love, saying these were essential tools for a society to make meaningful progress.

Togbe Afede used the occasion to extend invitation to all to join them in this year’s Teza festival, saying, this year’s own will be super and exciting.

The chiefs and queens pledged to work in tandem with other chiefs and queens and all relevant authorities to bring the needed development to their jurisdictions.

The event was graced by chiefs and queens from other traditional areas, Ho Municipal Chief Executive, Ho Central Member of Parliament, Judges, and dignitaries from all walks of life.

There was a display of the rich culture and traditions of the Asogli State.

Source: GNA