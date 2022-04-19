Two die in motor accident at Gomoa Mampong

Share this with more people!

Two persons died, while seven others sustained various degrees of injury in a motor accident at Gomoa Mampong, near Winneba in the Central Region.

The two men were pronounced dead on arrival at the Trauma and Specialist Hospital, Winneba.

Sergeant Maxwell Yeboah of the Effutu Municipal Police Division of the Motor Traffic Transport Department, told the Ghana News Agency that a Mitsubishi Pajero Station Wagon, with registration Number GE 6723-17, belonging to a multinational company was from Accra to Apam Junction, with four foreign nationals on board.

He said at about 1150 hours on Saturday, the driver of the Mitsubishi Wagon, on reaching a section of the road at Gomoa Mampong near Winneba, lost control of the steering wheel and the vehicle veered into the opposite lane and collided with an oncoming KIA Rhino Truck.

The truck was loaded with bags of sachet water from Agona Swedru to Accra, with three persons on board.

All the other occupants of both vehicles sustained various degrees of injury and were rushed to the Trauma and Specialist Hospital at Winneba for treatment.

The bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the Hospital’s mortuary for preservation.

The injured are on admission responding to treatment, Sgt Yeboah said.

Source: GNA

Note: This story has been updated to exclude identities of the victims.