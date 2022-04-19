Black Maidens beat Guinea to boost World Cup qualifying hopes

Share this with more people!

The Black Maidens of Ghana thrashed Guinea 3-1 in the first leg encounter of the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) Under- 17 Women’s World Cup qualifiers played at the General Lansana Conte Stadium in Guinea on Saturday.

Goals from skipper Georgina Ayisha Aoyem, Rasheeda Shahadu and Mariama Maltiti helped coach Baba Nuhu’s side to take a first step to the final round of the competition.

Both sides started on a good note as the teams mounted pressure on each other to get an early goal, creating some good chances in the open half.

The pressure kept on till Black Maidens’ skipper Georgina Ayisha slotted in a nice header from Zuleiha Fuseini in the 13th minute, giving Ghana a chance to keep their heads up in the game.

Coach Nuhu’s side kept on controlling the midfield with Stella Nyamekye penetrating into the defense of the Guineans with her skillful passes as they kept their hopes high in search of a second goal to seal their win.

It was a breakthrough goal for Rasheeda Shahadu as she fired in a curling shot outside the box, straight into the right corner of the goal post to double the lead for Ghana as the first half ended 2-0.

Daouda Conte’s Guinean side finally got back into the game in the 58th minute of the game to pull a goal back for his side.

Mariama Maltiti held the excitement of the home team as she found the net in the 59th to keep the visiting team out of the danger zone.

The Maidens were ruthless in attack as they held the game to their satisfaction, breaking the defense of Guineans with long range shots.

The Guineans were still hopeful to find the net once again, struggling to make good use of their chances and failing to break the defense of Ghana.

The home team cemented their defense till the centre referee blew her whistle to bring the game to an end.

The Black Maidens of Ghana would host Guinea on April 30, in the return encounter of at the Accra Sports Stadium with a 3-1 lead.

Source: GNA