Bawumia presents GH¢60,000.00 to victims of Zakoli attack

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has presented GH¢60,000.00 to victims of the Zakoli attack in the Yendi Municipality of the Northern Region.

Dr Bawumia made the presentation when he visited the community on Sunday to commiserate with the victims and the bereaved families.

Naa Abukari Andani, the Chief of Zakoli, received the money for onward disbursement to the victims.

Last Wednesday, April 13, some unknown persons besieged Zakoli, a nomadic settler community, and killed eight members.

Four other people sustained gunshot injuries and are receiving treatment at the Yendi Government Hospital.

A number of thatch-roofed houses, food crops and motorbikes were also destroyed.

It is not clear what triggered the attacks but the Ghana News Agency gathered that it was a possible retaliation of an earlier robbery attack on a teacher at Zagbang on the Yendi- Zabzugu Road, which led to his death.

Out of the GH¢60,000.00, families of the eight deceased persons would each receive GH¢5,000.00 towards the burial rites while the four injured persons would each receive GH¢5,000.00 for their medical bills and upkeep.

Dr Bawumia gave the assurance that government would, during the week, dispatch relief items to the community to support the victims.

Naa Andani demanded swift investigations into the attack to arrest and prosecute the perpetrators to ensure justice was served.

Source: GNA