Businessman remanded for allegedly stealing a bus

An Accra Circuit Court has remanded a businessman into prison custody for allegedly stealing a bus.

Mr Patrick Atta-Mensah, 51, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The case has been adjourned to April 25, 2022.

Prosecuting Police Inspector Eric Pobee told the court presided over by Mr Emmanuel Essandoh that the complainant was a businessperson and who resided at Teshie in Accra.

The prosecution said the accused person was also a businessman residing at Spintex.

It said the complainant and the accused became friends through one Madam Gladys Adu (Deceased) an aunt to the accused.

The prosecution said the complainant through the friendship, engaged the accused to take care of her commercial vehicles.

It said in June 2020, the complainant had asked the accused to pick her C.D.I Sprinter Bus with Registration Number GT3619-15 valued at GH₵30,000.00 from a witness at Klagon Curve to Teshie for a short work but after the work had been done, he allegedly failed to take the bus back to the witness.

The prosecution said on October 15, 2021, the complainant reported the matter to the District Criminal Investigative Department (CID) at Teshie and the accused person was arrested.

It said the accused person in his investigation cautioned statement admitted the offence.

Source: GNA