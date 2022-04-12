Court grants salesgirl GH¢30,000.00 bail for stealing

Share this with more people!

An Accra Circuit Court on Monday granted bail in the sum of GH¢30,000.00 with two sureties to sales-girl of a boutique for allegedly stealing.

Regina Amegbe, 20, had been charged with stealing, of which ,she has denied.

The Court presided over by Mrs Susana Eduful adjourned the trial to May 16, 2022.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Samuel Ahiagbor told the Court that, the complainant, Isaac Osei Darko is a businessman and owner of Copa Men’s wear Boutique located at La Wireless, while he resides at Gbawe CP in Accra.

The prosecution said the accused person lives at Tse Addo at La also in Accra.

Chief Inspector Ahiagbor said the accused person had been working at the boutique for about a year now and keeps the keys after close of work.

The prosecution said on March 3, 2021, the complainant had a phone call from the accused person at 2130 hours that thieves had come into the shop.

He said the complainant rushed to the shop and saw that a lot of things in the shop had been taken away.

The prosecution said the complainant quickly played back the Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) in the shop and it revealed that the accused person had closed earlier at 1900 hours, locked up the shop and gone home, but returned later with a guy with a black polytene bag.

Chief Inspector Ahiagbor said the two went into the shop and were seen packing men’s suits, shirts, trousers, watches, perfumes, shoes, and T-shirts all valued at GH¢25,181.00 in the bag and bolted.

The prosecution said the accused person was arrested and a formal complaint lodged against her.

He said the accused person admitted going to the shop with the guy but indicated that she was tricked by the guy.

Source: GNA