Asante Kotoko extends lead in Ghana Premier League

Kumasi Asante Kotoko extended their lead at the top of the table after a 1-0 win over arch-rivals Hearts of Oak in the biggest game of match-day 24 of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League.

Frank Etouga Mbella scored a first half penalty for the Porcupine Warriors who now have an eight-point buffer on Bechem United who are in second position with 44 points.

Hearts, on the other hand slip into sixth position with 36 points, 16 points adrift league leaders Kotoko who are in cruise control at the top with 52 points.

Bechem United recorded their second successive win after beating Bibiani Gold Stars 1-0 at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park.

Emmanuel Owusu scored in second half stoppage time to secure all three points for the Hunters who might still have sets on the league title.

Elmina Sharks who looked dead and buried at the start of the second round are gradually finding their rhythm with their second win in three games as they beat King Faisal 1-0 at the Ndoum Sports Stadium.

Ishmeal Antwi’s 82nd minute strike proved crucial for Sharks who have closed the gap to seven on Real Tamale United who are fourth from bottom.

WAFA who are second from bottom suffered the heaviest defeat of the season so far after being thumped 6-0 by Ashanti Gold at the Obuasi Len Clay Sports Stadium.

Yaw Annor scored a hat-trick for the Miners as they moved to ninth on the league table. Amos Nkrumah, Eric Esso and Aminu Adams scored the other goals for AshantiGold.

Eleven Wonders grabbed a crucial point at Dreams in Dawu but it was not enough to move them out of the relegation zone.

Ibrahim Laar rescued a point for his side after Ibrahim Abdulai put Dreams in the lead from the penalty spot.

Great Olympics and Medeama SC secured 2-1 home wins against Aduana Stars and Real Tamale United respectively.

Below are the full results from week 24:

Kumasi: Asante Kotoko 1-0 Accra Hearts of Oak

Bechem: Bechem United 1-0 Bibiani Gold Stars FC

Berekum: Berekum Chelsea 1-0 Legon Cities

Dawu: Dreams FC 1-1 Eleven Wonders

Elmina: Elmina Sharks 1-0 King Faisal Babes

Accra: Great Olympics 2-1 Aduana Stars

Tarkwa: Medeama SC 2-1 Real Tamale United

Accra: Accra Lions FC 1-0 Karela United

Obuasi: Ashanti Gold SC 6-0 WAFA

Source: GNA