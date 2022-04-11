Suspect arrested with six foreign pistols in the Northern Region

Mohammed Iddi alias “Water” was on Thursday, April 7, arrested by the Northern Regional Police Command for the unlawful possession of firearms.

The arrest led to the retrieval of six new foreign made ‘9mm Calibre Bruni 92’ pistols.

A news brief from the Police said the suspect was arrested at the Pigu police barrier, on the Tamale-Bolgatanga Highway during routine police intelligence operations.

It said on Friday April 8, 2020, Mohammed Iddi was arraigned before High Court One in Tamale and had been remanded into police custody to reappear on April 25, 2022.

The brief commended the Northern Regional Police Command, especially the team that was involved in the operation for its diligence.

Source: GNA