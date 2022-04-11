Abesim murder case adjourned to April 28

Share this with more people!

A Kaneshie District court adjourned the case of Richard Appiah, a footballer, accused of killing and storing body parts of two children in a refrigerator, to April 28.

The Court presided over by Justice Ama Adomako Kwakye made the determination for lack of time and because hearing was missed by the prosecuting officer on the last adjourned date, February 23, 2022.

However, a report delivered to the Court by Police Chief Inspector Anane, to Justice Ama Adomako Kwakye suggested that the second accused person, whose name had been withheld for security reasons, be released by the Court.

The report also suggested to the Court that the prime suspect, Richard Appiah, be charged with manslaughter following the progress of investigations.

Justice Ama Adomako Kwakye said the Attorney in charge of the case should come to court on the next adjourned date to present an update and for the case to make progress.

On the other hand, Richard Appiah, the accused, made a plea to the court that as a footballer, the court should grant him the opportunity to train.

Justice Ama Adomako Kwakye asked the suspect to get a lawyer to file for an appeal at the Appeals Court for his plea to be given a hearing.

The Court has since released the second accused person as suggested by the report.

Source: GNA