Non-Teaching staff of Colleges of Education to embark on indefinite strike from April 11

The Colleges of Education Non-Teaching Staff Association of Ghana (CENTSAG), says it would embark on an indefinite strike from Monday, April 11, 2022, due to the Government’s disregard for members’ welfare.

A statement issued in Accra by the association and jointly signed by Mr Frederick Forkuo Yeboah, National President and Mr Samuel Opoku, National Secretary, said the decision was the result of lack of commitment by the government to address the grievances of the Assocation.

These include the wrong placement of First Degree Holders, non-payment of migration arrears, exclusion of payment of generic allowances, partial payment of office holding allowances and non-payment of interim market premium arrears.

The Association had served notice to the Government in January 2022 to embark on the strike action but rescinded that decision due to the intervention of the National Labour Commission (NLC).

“It is unfortunate that since January 2022, no commitment has been demonstrated to find a solution to the issues raised except for the partial payment of office holding allowances,” the statement said

The association said the date given by the NLC for a government team to address the concerns raised by it had elapsed, but no tangible solution had been put forward.

It said that, under the circumstances, the association had no option than to embark on industrial action to press home its demands for equitable and better conditions of service.

“We are by this release informing all our members with the exception of the security class to stay away from College until otherwise instructed,” the statement said.

Source: GNA