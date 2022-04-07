Court grants four Nigerians bail over narcotic use

Share this with more people!

An Accra Circuit Court has granted a GH₵100,000.00 bail each to four Nigerians over an alleged use of narcotic plant without lawful authority.

The Court ordered that three persons should stand as sureties for each of the accused persons and two of the sureties each, should be justified.

Mentor Sey,25, music artist, Emmanuel Nwosu, 45, seaman, Andy Thomas Osemene, 25, music artist and Emmanuel Thomas, 15, a student, have denied unlawful use of narcotic plant.

They will make their next appearance on April 25, 2022.

Prosecuting Police Chief Inspector Benson Benneh narrated to the court presided over by Mrs Evelyn Asamoah that on March 30, 2022, at about 12:00 hours, the Teshie District Police Command had a tip-off from the Management of San Hotel off the Teshie Bush Road that, some group of Nigerians had come to lodge in their facility.

The Court heard that they moved out very late in the night and came back smoking substances suspected to be Indian hemp in their room where they were lodging.

The Prosecution said the Management told the police that their actions in the Hotel put fear in other guests lodging there.

Chief Inspector Benneh said, on the same day, Police Personnel from the Teshie District Command proceeded to the said Hotel and arrested the accused persons.

He said a search conducted in their room disclosed particles of dried leaves, a piece of wrapped used burnt dried leaves suspected to be Indian Hemp and burnt aluminium foils suspected to have been used in consuming the narcotic drugs.

The Prosecution said after investigations, the accused persons were charged with the offence and put before court.

Source: GNA