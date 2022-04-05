Speaker warns parliamentary staff against leaking sensitive documents

Share this with more people!

Mr Alban S.K Bagbin, Speaker of Parliament, has warned parliamentary personnel against leaking confidential documents to the press.

He explained that such conduct tarnished the legislature’s reputation and what it represented in the eyes of citizens.

To that end, the Parliamentary Service Board has made some far-reaching decisions to ensure an efficient, non-partisan, innovative, and professional Parliamentary Service through holistic staff welfare and empowerment.

Mr Bagbin, who stated this during a staff durbar in Accra urged all staff to work as a committed team to ensure that Ghana’s Legislature achieved its vision of becoming a model parliament worthy of emulation by other countries.

Source: GNA