Home / Politics / Speaker warns parliamentary staff against leaking sensitive documents

Speaker warns parliamentary staff against leaking sensitive documents

1 hour ago Politics Leave a comment

Share this with more people!

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn
Alban Bagbin

Mr Alban S.K Bagbin, Speaker of Parliament, has warned parliamentary personnel against leaking confidential documents to the press.

He explained that such conduct tarnished the legislature’s reputation and what it represented in the eyes of citizens.

To that end, the Parliamentary Service Board has made some far-reaching decisions to ensure an efficient, non-partisan, innovative, and professional Parliamentary Service through holistic staff welfare and empowerment.

Mr Bagbin, who stated this during a staff durbar in Accra urged all staff to work as a committed team to ensure that Ghana’s Legislature achieved its vision of becoming a model parliament worthy of emulation by other countries.

Source: GNA

Share this with more people!

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn

Check Also

Parliament to decide on Assin-North MP

Mr Joseph Osei-Owusu, First Deputy Speaker of Parliament on Thursday stated that the Leadership of …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Ghana Business News © Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved

Share

Powered by WP Socializer