School placement: Parents advised not to pay money for admission processes

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has advised parents and the public not to pay any money for the admission processes for first year students of Senior High and technical and Vocational schools.

The Service cautioned school authorities that, under no circumstance should there be a demand for money from parents for the admission process of any placed student.

A statement signed by Ms Cassandra Twum Ampofo, the Head of Public Relations, GES, copied to the Ghana News Agency, reminded the public that the admission processes for first years in all the second cycle schools were smooth.

The GES in the statement advised students who could not get any of their choices to go through the self-placement formalities and proceed to the schools to go through admission processes.

It said management of the GES was reviewing all the guidelines on the COVID-19 protocols and would in due course issue the revised guidelines.

The Ghana Health Service recommended the wearing of mask in all enclosed environments, including classrooms and other areas which require large gatherings of students in the schools.

“Parent, students, teachers and the public are to note that the re-opening of SHS/T students remains April 4, 2022 as indicated on their placement forms,” it said.

Source: GNA