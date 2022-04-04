Passengers on bus escape unhurt from fire  

Share this with more people!

All passengers onboard a Metro Mass Transit bus that caught fire at Tsito in the Ho West District of the Volta Region on Saturday escaped unscathed.

Chief Superintendent Stephen Delaporte, the Regional Commander of the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD), who confirmed the incident to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said the bus was on a commercial trip from Kumasi to Ho with more than 20 passengers onboard.

He said the vehicle made an emergency stop near Tsito to investigate a smoke that was rising from the engine compartment and thus granted the passengers the space to exit and save their luggage.

The bus was burnt to a crisp before the arrival of fire fighting teams.

Source: GNA