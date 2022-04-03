Minerals diversification key policy to achieving goals for mining industry – Jinapor

Share this with more people!

Mr. Samuel Abu Jinapor, the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources says the government has seen diversification as one key policy to achieving its goal for the Mining industry and other mineral resources.

“Our country is blessed with several minerals, including, Copper, Nickel, Zinc, Chromium and lithium and unfortunately, over-concentration on traditional minerals like gold, diamond, bauxite and manganese had led to the near-neglect of these minerals”.

The Minister therefore noted the need to create broader economic linkages, both within the extractive sector and in other economic sectors.

The Minister was speaking at the Ghana Mining Week programme in Takoradi, on the theme: “Potential of Mining for Sustainable Development,”.

The Mining week provided a platform for discussing appropriate and innovative ways for addressing global and national challenges confronting the extractive industry, particularly on the continent of Africa.

The event brought together investors, mining companies, Government Officials, civil society organizations and other stakeholders around the world to learn and network, towards the single goal of advancing responsible, viable and sustainable Mining for development in Ghana.

He said, Ghana had become the mining hub of Africa, where all mining and mining related activities, from exploration to downstream production, and from research to innovation would be centered.

The Government, he noted had also established the Ghana Integrated Aluminum Development Corporation (GIADEC) and the Ghana Integrated Iron and Steel Development Corporation (GIISDEC), to develop the full value chain of the bauxite and iron ore resources.

“We cannot continue to rely on the traditional minerals if we are to reap the full benefits of our mineral resources. Government is committed to work with the private sector to exploit these minerals,” he added.

The Ministry had commenced the processes of securing a London Bullion Marketing Association (LBMA) Certification, to enable us easily to export and trade our refined gold on the international market.

He prayed that the outcome of the programme would help to strengthen partnership to work towards sustenance of the sector.

He said the overall objective of government’s policy for the mining sector, therefore, was to build a sustainable, viable, Indigenous, and environmentally sound mining industry, with strong local content participation that contributed to sustainable development of the country.

Madam Barbara Oteng Gyasi, the Chairman of the Minerals Commission said the commission was spearheading various initiatives to contribute significantly towards sustainable development, not only in the mining industry, but the country.

The Commission, through collaboration with Geological Survey Authority had undertaken a geologic investigation which would generate adequate geoscientific data to promote investment and diversify the country’s mineral production.

She said the introduction of the mercury project had been deployed for use by small scale miners to ensure that they optimized their operations in the most environmentally responsible manner.

The Commission is currently collaborating with other government agencies, including the EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) and Forestry Commission to implement the World Bank’s concept on data landscape restoration for affected mining communities.

Source: GNA