INTERPOL arrests absconding Ghanaian gospel musician in Cotonou

The International Police (INTERPOL) in Cotonou has arrested a Ghanaian gospel musician Jacklin Sarfo Gyamfua aka Ohemaa Jacky who absconded from Ghana whiles on trial for defrauding by false pretenses.

She was arrested by INTERPOL, Cotonou when INTERPOL, Accra sent a signal for her arrest and upon that also found to be in possession of a fake Italian passport.

The suspect who is popularly known as Ohemaa Jacky in Ghanaian circles was nabbed together with her husband, one Emmanuel Peprah on February 16, this year, whiles travelling to London via Paris.

The gospel musician was arrested by INTERPOL, Cotonou after Ghana had sought assistance for her arrest.

She was grabbed for possessing a fake Italian passport together with her husband. The two were put before a court in Cotonou where they were remanded.

Ohemaa Jacky is already standing trial in Ghana for allegedly defrauding a trader of GH¢150,000 under the pretext of securing her an Italian passport and resident identity cards.

According to the Prosecution, the “Hakuna Matata” singer who also doubles as a blogger, also forged two Italian passports for the trader and her infant daughter.

Charged with defrauding by false pretenses, the musician pleaded not guilty, and she was granted bail in the sum of GH¢200,000.

Soon after she was granted bail, she refused to attend court, putting pressure on those who stood sureties for her as they were hurl before court to produce the singer.

The court presided over by Mrs Evelyn Asamoah had issued a bench warrant for the arrest of the musician for failing to appear before her.

The prosecution said security officers have tried to trace her in her home in Accra, but to no avail until. INTERPOL was contacted and the accused nabbed at Cotonou.

Source: GNA