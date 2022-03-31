Ghana to get $12m for World Cup qualification

Ghana will earn $12 million from the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) after eliminating the Super Eagles of Nigeria to qualify for the 2022 World Cup to be staged in Qatar, later this year.

The Black Stars secured qualification to the Mundial after a 1-1 draw against the Super Eagles at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja on Tuesday evening.

After playing a goalless draw game in Kumasi four days ago, Ghana booked her ticket to the quadrennial competition following the application of the away goal rule.

Ghana would earn $2 million from the world football governing body as preparation fee and an additional $10 million as a participation fee.

The $12 million would be the minimum amount the 32 qualified countries would receive at the group stage.

Meanwhile, all teams that reach the round of 16 stage would receive $12 million plus the $2 million participation fee whilst quarter-finalists would earn $18 million, and the team that finishes in third place get $30 million.

The runner-up team would receive $40 million whiles the winner walks away with $50 million.

The 2022 World Cup would commence on Monday, November 21, and end on Sunday, December 18.

This would be Ghana’s fourth appearance at the World Cup having participated in Germany 2006, South Africa 2010, Brazil 2014 and missed out on the Russia 2018 World Cup.

Source: GNA