Bono Region mobilises over GH¢160,000 for National Cathedral  

4 hours ago General News, Lead Story Leave a comment

A fund raising rally organised by the Bono Regional Committee in aid of the National Cathedral Project yielded more than GH¢160,000.00.

The committee mobilised GH¢60,102.00 in cash as well as GH¢100,000.00 and $100 in pledges.

A statement issued to the Ghana News Agency in Sunyani and signed by Right Reverend Festus Yeboah-Asuamah, the Anglican Bishop of the Sunyani Diocese and Chairman of the Committee, said the committee was inaugurated on December 7, 2021 while the fund raising was held on February 27, 2022.

“The region is still trusting that others who couldn’t have the opportunity to give on the day will still come on board with some contributions to help achieve this national agenda to the glory of God,” it said.

Source: GNA

