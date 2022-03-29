AU Trade Commissioner rallies African businesses

Share this with more people!

Ambassador Albert Muchanga, African Union Commissioner for Trade and Industry has urged businesses in Ghana and Africa to get authenticated by Kadodo Africa.

Kadodo is an online directory of authenticated and businesses designed to connect businesses and consumers in Africa, set up to enable African businesses optimize the opportunities created by the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

In a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency on Monday in Accra, Ambassador Muchanga said businesses that were authenticated and verified will benefit from the gains of visibility and attraction on a competitive landscape.

According to him, the platform which profiles and authenticates businesses gave the assurance that African businesses were ready to transact in an atmosphere of trust and mutual gain.

“Kadodo positions a business as “a market player that meets all the conditions for fair competition,” Muchanga added.

He charged African business leaders to “seize the moment…thrive and add value to [their] business.”

“Although yet to be formally launched, the platform is live and many businesses in Ghana and other countries have begun signing up.

“Kadodo Africa Team Lead, Tsonam Cleanse Akpeloo believes that the platform will help quicken the pace of growth of intra-African trade as envisaged by the African leaders who created the free trade area.

“Trading on the continent is hectic. Apart from the major policy issues such as currency differentials, tariffs and barriers at the borders, many Africans do not even know about the businesses and products that exist in various countries.”

Source: GNA