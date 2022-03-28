Home / Sports / Ghana beats Ethiopia to qualify for U-20 Women’s World Cup

Ghana beats Ethiopia to qualify for U-20 Women’s World Cup

3 mins ago Sports Leave a comment

Share this with more people!

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn

Ghana beat Ethiopia on a 5-1 goal aggregate to secure qualification to the 2022 Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) U-20 Women’s World Cup to be staged in Costa Rica.

The Black Princesses beat Ethiopia 2-1 in Accra.

Salamatu Abdulai’s brace in the second leg played at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday was enough to book a ticket after the first leg ended 3-0 a fortnight ago.

Abdulai scored twice before Ethiopia’s Mercy Tanga beat goalie Cynthia Konlan to reduce the deficit for her side in the first half.

Despite a player down for Ghana, after goalkeeper Cynthia Konlan was shown a red card for handling a ball outside the 18-yard box with four minutes to end the game, the Black Princesses kept their composure to guard their lead.

Ghana defeated Zambia, Uganda to reach the final round of the qualifying series.

This would be Ghana’s sixth appearance at the U-20 World Cup.

Ghana joins Nigeria to represent the continent at the World Cup.

Source: GNA

Share this with more people!

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn

Check Also

Ghana beats Ethiopia in World Cup qualifier 

The Black Princesses of Ghana have picked up a perfect win over opponent Ethiopia, in …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Ghana Business News © Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved

Share

Powered by WP Socializer