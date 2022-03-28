Demand radiation analyses as part of water quality test – GAEC

Share this with more people!

The Ghana Atomic Energy Commission (GAEC) has urged borehole owners and prospective ones to demand radiation analysis as part of groundwater quality tests.

Radioactive materials are harmful substances found beneath the earth. It naturally leaks into water and when ingested for a long-term can cause cancers in humans.

Dr David Kpeglo, a Research Scientist at GAEC, who was speaking at an event to commemorate this year’s World Water Day, said high levels of radioactive materials were harmful to humans.

WWD, is celebrated every year focusing attention on the importance of water. This year’s theme ‘groundwater’, draws attention to the hidden water resource that has always been critically important but not fully recognized in sustainable development policymaking.

Dr. Kpeglo said ideally parasitology, radiological, physical, chemical and bacteriological tests but most drillers circumvent the process and leave out that of radiological.

“The specific requirements under the radiological water quality test are Gross Alpha and Gross Beta with the screening values of 0.1Bq/L and 1.0Bq/L, respectively. This is well enshrined in the regulations of Ghana Standards Authority and the World Health Organization,” he said.

Dr Gibrilla Abass, a Research Scientist at GAEC, explained that both groundwater and radioactive substances were held in rocks beneath the earth’s surface.

“That is why apart from the normal test for the physical and chemical parameters of the water, we encourage people to also test for radiological parameters,” he said.

He stated that groundwater was generally safe but human activities on the earth’s surface had the potential to interfere with its safety and increase the level of contaminants that are not safe for human consumption.

Source: GNA