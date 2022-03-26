Accra court grants businessman GH¢70,000 bail

Share this with more people!

An Accra Circuit Court has granted a businessman a GH¢70,000 bail with two sureties to be justified for allegedly stealing an ambulance valued at GH¢70,000

The court ordered that the sureties should be his relatives.

Okrah Yangy, who will make his next appearance before the court on April 20, 2022, has denied misappropriating the proceeds realised from the sale of the ambulance.

Police Chief Inspector Isaac Anquandah told the Court that the complainant, Boahemaa Juliana is a Ghanaian domiciled in Germany whilst Yangy is a businessperson based in Accra.

In 2019 Juliana sent the ambulance to Yangy in Ghana to sell for her.

When Yangy cleared the vehicle from the port, he told Juliana that the engine was faulty so she should buy a new one.

Chief Inspector Anquandah said Juliana gave Yangy money to buy the new engine and paid for all expenses associated with its replacement.

Subsequently, Juliana asked Yangy to sell the vehicle at GH¢70,000.00, but the accused later informed her that all prospective buyers were offering GH¢45,000.00.

Juliana later told Yangy to give the vehicle to her sister, one Dorothy Annan, who is a witness in the case.

Chief Inspector Anquandah said Juliana gave Yangy’s number to Dorothy Annan to contact him and arrange for the collection of the vehicle, But Yangy changed his phone numbers and could not be reached.

After several failed attempts to reach Yangy on phone, Juliana sent him a message on Facebook messenger, and the wife of the accused replied that her husband’s cell phone had developed a fault and that was why he could not be reached.

The Prosecution said Juliana, who then suspected that she had been deceived, reported the matter to the police in August 2021, through her sister Dorothy Annan.

Investigations led to the arrest of Yangy at the Tetteh Quarshie Round-About Accra on August 20, 2021.

Yangy, in his statement, stated that he sold the vehicle at GH¢45,000.00 but used the proceed to run other businesses to raise the money to the GH¢70,000 demanded by Juliana.

Yangy said the business unfortunately failed and pleaded for time to pay the money.

However, during the investigation, an amount of GH¢4,000 was recovered from the accused as part payment of the complainant’s money.

After investigation, the accused was prosecuted.

Yangy’s counsel, in praying for bail, pleaded with the Court to allow for an out-of-court settlement because Yangy and Juliana were relatives.

Source: GNA