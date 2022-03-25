TUC admits National Association of Registered Midwives as new affiliate

Share this with more people!

The Trades Union Congress (TUC) on Thursday inaugurated in Accra, the National Association of Registered Midwives, Ghana, (NARM-Ghana) as an affiliate of the congress.

Dr Yaw Baah, the Secretary General, TUC, who welcomed NARM-Ghana, said the TUC is a well-structured one with a vision to be the best Trades Union organisation in Africa, and one of the best in the world.

He said the decision for NARM-Ghana to join TUC was, therefore, “a good one that it had to be proud of,” because its interest, welfare and independence would be protected.

“It is so true that it is difficult for a lone tree to withstand a storm, however, a forest can withstand a storm, therefore by joining a formidable family like the TUC, you are likely to become stronger.”

Dr Baah told the representatives of NARM-Ghana, that, the Association has the right to expect a lot from TUC, however it also had a duty to give to TUC.

The Secretary General, who handed over copies of the TUC Constitution to NARM-Ghana, admonished them to pay critical attention to the provisions in the document like Article 1, that demanded that the nation’s constitution be in line with the TUC constitution.

Others are “Article 6” on the Rights of NARM-Ghana as a TUC member, and “Article 7”, which is on their responsibilities to protect and defend the constitution.

Dr Baah asked the Association to also pay attention to Article 37 which sought neutrality on their part and forbade them to hold any position in any political party or address any rally or actively contest any position in any political party.

Such misconducts according to the constitution, would attract suspension, withdrawal, or sanctions by the General Council of the TUC.

Ms Mary Ofosu, the President, NARM-Ghana, said the Association would acquaint itself with the TUC’s constitution, and would count on the organization’s support to overcome the nursing body’s challenges.

She gave the assurance that the Association would do its best to help in the realization of the vision of TUC.

The TUC was launched in 1945, and at the time of its formation, had a total of 14 unions with a numerical strength of 6030.

The Union currently has more than 500,000 members.

Source: GNA