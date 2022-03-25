Parliament to decide on Assin-North MP

Share this with more people!

Mr Joseph Osei-Owusu, First Deputy Speaker of Parliament on Thursday stated that the Leadership of the House will meet to determine the fate of the MP for Assin-North, James Gyakye Quayson.

“Whether or not the appeal has been determined is a question of fact. I ‘ll discuss that with Leadership and whatever steps we have to take, we will take after that,” Mr Osei-Owusu said.

This was after Dr Kingsley Nyarko, Member of Parliament (MP) for Kwadaso had requested the House to take a decision on Mr Quayson, who was present in the Chamber during proceedings.

“Mr Speaker, some time ago, the High Court ruled, and the Court of Appeal also affirmed that our Honourable Friend Quayson is not supposed to be in the House.

“So, I want to see your guidance on that.

“Mr Speaker, we are law abiding citizens, we go by tenets of the Constitution and want to find out whether his presence here is allowed.”

A Court of Appeal in Cape Coast struck out the appeal by Mr Quayson for non-compliance with court procedures.

Mr Quayson had filed an appeal challenging a high court ruling that declared fresh elections to be held in the constituency and ordered him not to hold himself out as MP for the area.

Mr Samuel Atta-Akyea, MP for Abuakwa South who supported the motion, urged the Speaker to consider the intervention of the MP for Kwadaso as a legitimate concern.

He argued that since the ruling by the Cape Coast High Court, and was affirmed by the Court of Appeal, Mr Quayson was not qualified to be an MP.

He described him as “stranger”in the Chamber.

“Therefore, in the face of this authoritative pronouncement regarding his capacity to remain here, if he will insist on coming here, I think he (Dr Nyarko) has raised legitimate concern,”Mr Atta Akyea said.

He maintained that the House should not give its blessings to Mr Quayson who says has conducted himself improperly, adding that his behaviour is affront to the dignity of the House.

However, Mr Rockson Defeamekpor, MP for South Dayi, in his argument described the claim by Dr Nyarko as unfounded and sub-judices since the substantive case was still pending before the Appeal Court.

He also accused Mr Atta-Akyea of misleading the House by suggesting that there was no appeal before the Court of Appeal.

He explained that the issue that was dismissed was an interlocutory matter that was set aside on grounds of non-compliance, but the substantive appeal is pending.

“As house we cannot tolerate this… that we are inviting the House to make comments on a substantive matter which is pending before the court is not right,

“So, Mr Speaker, our two brothers are completely out of order for raising this matter on the floor, the right of the MP is not yet determined by a court of law, saying he has a right of appeal which is still subsisting,” he added.

Alhaji Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka, Minority Chief Whip in his comment expressed disappointment at the majority side for raising the matter at this time when both sides have called for consensus.

He said the statement from Mr Atta-Akyea is making him believe that he (Dr Nyarko and Atta-Akyea planned to do what they did, saying because of what they did trust is broken on both sides.

“You have broken trust; the next time you want to do anything we will insist on adhering to rules to the fullest. When that comes do not say we are being incessant, but remember your conduct such as this,” he said.

Source: GNA