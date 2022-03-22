Zipline to begin home deliveries

Share this with more people!

Madam Naa Adorkor Yawson, the General Manager of Zipline, says her outfit will soon begin home deliveries in the country.

She said the delivery would form part of efforts to promote healthcare supplies by taking advantage of the country’s digitisation drive to grow a viable healthcare system that enhances access and speedy dispensing of medical care irrespective of location.

Madam Yawson, who was speaking at Nyagbo Sroe in the Volta Region at a ceremony preceding the commissioning of the Anum and Kete Krachi Zipline distribution centres at Anum, said individuals would be able to request and receive medical supplies in the comfort of their homes.

She said the two new centres would serve about 70 per cent of the Volta region, 95 per cent of the Oti Region and all hard-to reach and riverine communities along the Volta Lake and the Afram Plains.

Madam Yawson said a total of about 200,000 units of critical medical products had been distributed from the Anum and Kete Krachi Zipline distribution centres since December last year.

“This expanded business operations supported by the Government of Ghana, Ministry of Health and our partners have witnessed a rapid and comprehensive development in the health sector.”

She said aside from the home commendation of reducing incidents of infant mortality through vaccine distribution programmes and response to emergencies in remote areas, they had also been recognised internationally as the world’s first and only national drone delivery service.

Madam Yawson noted that Zipline services had been used to provide equal access throughout the country since the beginning of the Covid-19 immunization programme in March last year.

“Our innovation has seen our service reach nearly one million people out of the reach of cities with the Covid-19 vaccines.

“Through our safe network distribution centres, we have enhanced Ghana’s vaccines distribution strategy by focusing on areas from urban cities to guarantee fair and efficient delivery of the vaccines.”

Madam Yawson said aside from Ghana, Zipline had also signed on three states in Nigeria, Kenya and Cote d’Ivoire onto the revolutionary technology.

Dr Kuma Aboagye, the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, said the collaboration with Zipline was bridging the gap in healthcare delivery between rural and urban areas.

He said barriers such as geographical and financial access, overstretched health workers and long waiting times at OPDs must be addressed, especially in hinterlands, to achieve the well-being of all.

Mr James Etornam Flolu, the District Chief Executive (DCE), said the Zipline initiative would prevent avoidable deaths.

Ekusi Owusu IX, the Divisional Chief of Nyagbo Sroe, said the commissioning was historic and a first of its kind and urged Dr Bawumia to ensure his visit left a legacy for generations in the community.

He urged the government to fast-track work on the feeder road from Saviefe to Nyagbo Sroe through Nyagbo Nyigbe, Nyagbo Fiafe through Nyagbo Konda to Nyagbo Gagbefe on the Accra-Hohoe trunk road.

Ekusi Owusu said the road would make driving over the Akwapim-Togo range in less than 15 minutes and would also facilitate communication and commerce in the newly created Nyagbo Traditional Council.

Source: GNA