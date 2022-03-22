Court orders landlord to refund GH¢6,500.00 to prospective tenant

Share this with more people!

The Sunyani District Court ‘A’ on Monday ordered one Mr Samuel Oteng, a landlord at Asuakwaa, a suburb in the Sunyani Municipality, to refund an amount of GH¢6,500 to his prospective tenant.

The court, presided by Mr Divine Kwaku Ahiadu entered judgement in favor of Mr Osondo Chikezie, the plaintiff with a 20 per cent interest charge plus additional cost of GH¢500.00 after the defendant (Oteng) agreed to refund the money to him (plaintiff).

According to the court, the defendant collected an amount of GH¢5,000 from the plaintiff, a Nigerian in November 2020 to complete a self-contained single room to be rented out to him but could not fulfil that agreement.

The court said the defendant later requested an additional amount from the plaintiff to be able to complete the room, but the latter refused and therefore demanded a refund of the money.

Consequently, the plaintiff filed a suit against the defendant at the court to enable him to re-claim his money.

Upon the order of the court, the defendant agreed to pay the amount, for which failure to do so would result in the sale of the property for deduction of plaintiff’s money to him.

Source: GNA