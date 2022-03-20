Ghana evacuates 226 nationals from Ukraine

Share this with more people!

Ghana has evacuated 226 of her nationals from Ukraine due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the evacuation was progressing steadily.

“To date, the Government of Ghana has facilitated the evacuation of a total of 226 Ghanaian nationals to Ghana,” it said.

The statement said the evacuees, mostly students, were received upon arrival by various government officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as well as others from the Mental Health Authority, who offered psycho-social support to the distressed compatriots.

It said most Ghanaians in Ukraine, including those under siege, had reportedly left for neighbouring countries, and that the Ministry had, so far, not been notified of any tragic loss or serious injury to “our compatriots.”

The Government, through its Honorary Consulate in Hungary, continues to monitor the situation and was redoubling efforts towards completing the evacuation of the remaining batch of students and Ghanaians there, the statement said.

The Ministry has, however, noted with concern that against the backdrop of the prevailing situation and notwithstanding the readiness of the Government to airlift home all Ghanaians, who had fled from the Ukraine crisis, some of them were unwilling to return to Ghana.

The statement reiterated Ghana’s profound gratitude to governments, international humanitarian organisations, religious groups, and individuals, notably the National Union of Ghana Students in Ukraine and neighbouring countries, the Church of Pentecost and the International Organisation for Migration for their support, which, in diverse ways, culminated in the success of the very important national assignment.

“Government also appreciates the efforts of the hardworking officers of its Diplomatic Missions in Prague, Beme, the Vatican City, Moscow, Ankara, Vienna and Berlin as well as its Honorary Consuls in Hungary, Romania, Poland and Slovakia in the evacuation of Ghanaian nationals,” it said.

Source: GNA