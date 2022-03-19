Home / General News / Special Prosecutor investigates corruption-related recruitment offences of cadet officers training

Special Prosecutor investigates corruption-related recruitment offences of cadet officers training

5 mins ago General News Leave a comment

Kissi Agyebeng – Special Prosecutor

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has commenced full investigations into suspected corruption and corruption-related offences in respect of the recruitment exercise of Course 51 of Cadet Officers Training at the Ghana Police Academy.

A statement signed by Mr Kissi Agyebeng, Special Prosecutor, said the investigation was targeted at specific cases of alleged corruption and corruption-related offences of the use of office for profit, abuse of office, abuse of power, favouritism, nepotism, victimisation and the selection of unqualified persons.

Source: GNA

