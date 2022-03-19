Assemblies expected to make GH¢1m from expected three million visitors to Kwahu Easter Festival

Two years after the suspension of the Kwahu Easter and Paragliding Festival due to the COVID-19 pandemic, authorities have reinstituted the festival and expecting over three million visitors in the Kwahu enclave.

Mr Isaac Agyapong, District Chief Executive (DCE), Kwahu East District Assembly, said this year’s festival was aimed at boosting ecotourism towards generating some GH¢1 million revenue for the local assemblies.

He said this at a media launch of the Kwahu Easter and Paragliding Festival at the seat of the Kwahu Traditional Council, Abene, Kwahu, which attracted officials of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), members of the Traditional Council and the local Assemblies.

Mr Agyapong said his Assembly and the two-sister Municipal Assemblies – Kwahu West and South had started working to provide “adequate security, effective traffic management, promote tourism and maximise revenue generation.”

“The festivities hold a great potential for tourism if well harnessed by stakeholders, more especially the paragliding festival, which has gained international appeal and patronage,” the DCE said.

Mr Yaw Owusu Addo, the Municipal Chief Executive for Kwahu West and a Member of the Local Organising Committee for the Easter Festival, said they were creating value for the festival to create employment for the locals.

He called for the building of arts villages to attract millions of people throughout the year.

Some sites of attraction are Bruku Shrine at Kwahu Tafo, Oku Falls at Bokuruwa, the Gaping Rock at Kotoso and the Highest Habitable Point in Ghana at Abetifi.

Others are Ramseyer Route at Abetifi, the Padlock Rock at Akwasiho, Nana Adjei Ampong Cave at Abene, and Oworobong Water Falls at Oworobong.

Mr. Akwasi Agyemang, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Ghana Tourism Authority, said the GTA and Government had put in place a Local Organising Committee to find innovative ways of celebrating the festival in grand style.

He said all events, both government and private, would be coordinated by the Committee for a successful celebration.

“Events such as concerts, church conferences, football matches, paragliding and parties amongst others would have to be registered with the Committee, including the venue and time of commencement,” the CEO said.

Nana Bonsu Ayiripe Ababio II, Pepeasehene and Kyidomhene of Kwahu, who spoke on behalf of Daseebre Akuamoah Agyapong, Chief of Kwahu, urged the public to get vaccinated before travelling to Kwahu.

He said security services were preparing to ensure the safety of all and encourage the populace to patronise the event.

This year’s Easter celebration is from Friday, April 15 to Monday, April 18.

Some activities earmarked for the festival are Hot Air Balloon Flying, Kwahu Maraton, Cultural and Religious tours and Paragliding.

The cost for paragliding per person is GH¢550. The GH¢50 is for a COVID-19 antigen test whiles the GH¢500 is for paragliding.

Source: GNA