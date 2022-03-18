Government releases 20% mobilisation funds to Agenda 111 contractors – Minister

Share this with more people!

Mr Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah, a Deputy Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, says the government has recently released 20 per cent mobilisation funds to contractors undertaking the Agenda 111 Hospital Projects.

He noted that under normal circumstances, the government would not release mobilisation funds to contractors but because the agenda 111 hospital projects were among the flagship programmes, the government was more committed to ensuring that more releases would follow soon.

Mr Korsah made this known during an inspection tour of the Agenda 111 Hospital Project in Wechiau where the contractor was busy on-site.

He appealed to the contractors not to delay work on the projects or deliver shoddy works since the government was committed to ensuring that the projects were completed on time to benefit the people.

“All contractors undertaking the Agenda 111 hospital projects should expedite work and ensure quality delivery because the government wants to prove a point,” he said.

“The Upper West Region is benefiting from five of the projects, which goes to tell the people in the region that the government is more committed to providing them with quality healthcare services,” he said

Mr Korsah said from the layman’s point of view, he was highly impressed with the delivery and quality of work on the project, adding, “The work is impressive, it is quite positive, and I am happy about it”.

Mr Clifford Vengkungmine, the Wa West District Director of Health Services, thanked the government for including Wechiau District in the project.

He said currently the health authorities were using an existing facility like a hospital with a bed capacity of between 60 and 70 and with limited space and facilities.

“We are happy the agenda 111 comes with a package of 160- bed capacity and if completed it would help enhance quality healthcare delivery in the district.

“The good thing about the facility is that it has a residential package for staff, which has been a major challenge and concern of health personnel in the district,” he said.

Bong Ghana Limited is the construction firm undertaking the project.

Source: GNA